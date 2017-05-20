Alabama Democrats Looking Ahead to Special and General Election

by Danielle Wallace

Joe Reed, Chairman of the Alabama Democratic Conference believes it’s time for a change in several Alabama offices and in the whitehouse.

“We’ve had problems in the Governor’s office, problems with the Speaker of the House, we’ve had problems with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and we’ve got problems everyday, all day with the President,” says Reed.

But how do Democrats plan to respond to all the problems in a Republican run state?

“We have to really show and articulate to the public and the voters the difference,” says Reed.

Walt Maddox, the Mayor of Tuscaloosa, who also says he’s strongly considering throwing his name in the hat for governor, agrees with Reed.

“We have to take advantage that the republicans have not been fulfilling their promises and then we have to step forward with innovations and ideas to change people’s lives,” says Maddox.

One group Reed believes the democrat party is doing a better job of attracting, are young voters who he hopes will be future leaders of the Democratic party.

“We have to go young voters because young voters are more flexible. They’re not caught up-they read better. They’re not caught up saying “I’m a conservative.” they want the results. They want healthcare.They want the good things of life,” says Reed.

Reed says, while reaching young voters is a plus, there’s more to be done.

“The Alabama Democratic Conference can’t do it, the Alabama Democrat Party can’t do it. It’s going to take everybody else to open their eyes,” says Reed.