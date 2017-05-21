Prattville Holds 6th Annual Mayor’s Bike Ride

by Josh Ninke

As part of National Kids to Park Day, Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie held his 6th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride at Upper Kingston Park Saturday.

The ride was organized and launched by the National Park Trust.

The event encouraged children to lead a more active lifestyle and spend more time outdoors.

Children of all ages were able to ride from the Chamber of Commerce to Pratt Park.

Each child received a medal for participating.

“Well I think it’s really important cause you know it gets the kids out, it gets the families together. It gets us down here to Pratt Park and over to this other event I was just talking about, you Touch a Truck. It’s just so much of a win win uh uh being able to have the escort that we do. it’s not only being the family relationship but the Prattville pride also,” said Mayor Gillespie.

Along with the bike ride, the 8th annual Touch a Truck event was also held at Pratt Park.

Police cars, fire trucks, dump trucks, race cars and garbage trucks were onsite for children of all ages to explore first hand.