Residents Concerned About Flooding After Heavy Rain

by Danielle Wallace

A notebook from Camella Oliver shows a record of continuous flooding on Sycamore Drive over the last several years from a ditch that residents say hasn’t been cleaned properly in quite some time.

“I keep this kind of information because when my home flood, I’ll know who to see because everybody’s passing the bucket around of who’s problem it is,” says Oliver.

With no one fixing the issue, It’s causing John Khothsombath and his wife’s home to possibly flood as waters rise from last night’s rainfall.

Khothsombath has lived in the home for over ten years and is concerned that the problem won’t end.

“My concern tonight is that the water will go in my house. That’s not good,” says Khothsombath.

Saturday in Montgomery alone, over 8 inches of rain fell causing his backyard to resemble a river.

“It’s already pretty deep in their backyard and it could possibly flood their house,” says Richard Alsabrook.

Residents believe the solution is simple and should be done for the sake of their safety and health.

“The city needs to come out and drudge it. The city usually bring their bulldozer out every year and drudge it but for the last year and a half they haven’t done that,” says Oliver.

Residents say they will continue pushing the issue until something is done.