Autauga Co. Woman Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama woman faces animal cruelty charges after deputies seized six dogs in her care that had to be euthanized.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Linda Thomas McDonald, 67, was arrested May 16 and charged with six misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Autaga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says deputies serving a search warrant in an unrelated case found the dogs in a small camper trailer. The dogs suffered from mange and a scabies infestation.

Prattville-Autauga Humane Shelter Director Claudia Rigsby says a veterinarian recommended euthanizing five of the six dogs Wednesday. Shelter officials thought the sixth dog could be saved, but it was euthanized Thursday because of a scabies infestation.

McDonald was released Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $18,000. Jail records didn’t indicate if she has an attorney.

