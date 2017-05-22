Flash Flood Watch in Effect Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS AHEAD: We will have a several shortwaves move through the area during the next few days… one will move through late tonight and into Tuesday morning, bringing the possibility of some strong to severe storms to the southern parts of Central Alabama. It will be dependent on how far inland the main energy comes. As of now, SPC has a marginal risk for severe storms up for the southwestern part of the state. The main concern will be more additional heavy rainfall.

Another shortwave will move in and will bring a cold front through the area on Wednesday. At this point, it is too early to tell if there will be a severe threat with this system… shear values, upper-level forcing, and cooling aloft will be impressive for this time of the year, but dewpoints will be pretty low (in the lower 60s) and so will the instability. Throughout these three days, rainfall amounts will total around 2-5″ inches throughout the area. For this reason, a flash flood watch goes into effect at 1PM today and continues through at least Tuesday evening.

SUNNY & DRY WEATHER TO END THE WEEK: Drier and cooler air will move in for the day on Thursday, with mostly clear skies and highs in the 70s. Temperatures will quickly warm up for Friday and the start of the weekend, with sunny skies. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, and up into the mid and upper 80s for Saturday. Looks like we’ll get back to a typical n

Have a great day and stay dry.

Ryan