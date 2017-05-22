Master Control Operator

by Sharon Schaeffer

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for Master Control Operator position for the local CBS affiliate WAKA-TV and the local ABC affiliate WNCF-TV in Montgomery, AL This is a part-time, precision position which requires attention to details and the ability to make last-minute decisions. There is some pressure involved with the duties. This position requires some prior experience in master control at an active local news operation and a proven aptitude for technical duties. Candidate must exhibit proficiency in on-air switching, monitoring and altering automation operation, recording of satellite and program feeds, program and commercial dubbing, and coordination of satellite, microwave and fiber remote feeds. Schedule flexibility is required subject to the operational needs of the WAKA-TV Hub, which operates 24/7. In addition to WAKA-TV, the hub includes master control for WNCF, WBMM, MeTV, Heartland Network, and a Weather Radar channel.

Secondary Duties Include, but are not limited to production which may include the following: Newscast Audio mixing, Stage management, Teleprompter, setup of technical equipment as needed. Additionally, other assigned duties as deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of the WAKA-TV hub.

Position may require a rotating schedule if needed to meet our operational needs. A technical education background is an added plus. Please send your resume via e-mail to: jobs@waka.com or mail your resume to: Human Resources, Alabama Telecasters, Inc. 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36106. EOE.