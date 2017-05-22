Three Men Face Federal Charges for Stolen Guns

by Rashad Snell

Three people are facing federal charges, accused of stealing dozens of guns by breaking into an Alabama hardware store.

Prosecutors say the thieves pried a metal door open, broke a window and crawled into Safford Tire and Hardware in Safford before dawn on May 10. Authorities say they stole about 50 guns.

Authorities say they identified the three from video surveillance, and apprehended Jabriel Bell the next day at the Travelers Inn in Selma.

A federal agent says in court records that Bell admitted burglarizing the store with Fortune Hoppins and Stanley Young.

Hoppins was arrested at his girlfriend’s home in Marion Junction.

All three are charged with stealing firearms. Court records did not indicate whether any of the three suspects had attorneys who could be reached for comment.

