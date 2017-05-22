UPDATE: Suspect Charged in Woodley Square Homicide

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection with the death of Jeremiah McDade, 20, who was pronounced dead after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound Friday, May 12.

MPD charged Paris Moore, 26, with Capital Murder Friday afternoon, May 19, and placed him in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held without bond.

At about 3:50 P.M. on Friday, May 12, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4300 block of Woodley Square after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located the victim, McDade, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this homicide initially were unknown. MPD’s investigation determined Moore to be the suspect in the offense. No additional information is available for release at this time as detectives continue to investigate.