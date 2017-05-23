Biscuits Split Doubleheader with Generals

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (25-19) split their doubleheader, series against the Generals (25-19), taking game one, 4-3 in extras and losing game two, 5-2 Monday Night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Tyler Brashears got off to a rocky start for Montgomery surrendering a solo shot to Colin Walsh in the first to put Jackson up 1-0 nothing early. Montgomery responded in the bottom half of the inning when Braxton Lee scored on a Brooks Hall wild pitch to tie it a one apiece. Lee led off the inning with a single to extend his on-base streak to thirty games.

It would remain tied until the second inning when Jamie Westbrook brought home a run on a groundout and Victor Reyes singled home a run to make it, 3-1 generals.

It would remain 3-1 until the sixth inning when Grant Kay swatted an RBI-double and Justin O’Conner an RBI-single to tie it at three.

The game would go into extras and then in the bottom of the eleventh Nick Ciuffo would hit a hard groundball down the first baseline that would be mishandled by Generals first baseman Kevin Cron. Grant Kay would score to secure the Biscuits third walk-off win of the season.

In game two, Montgomery jumped out to an early lead by bringing across two runs in the first. Braxton Lee led off with a triple, and then Kean Wong and Joe McCarthy swatted RBI-singles to put the Biscuits up, 2-0 in the early going.

Yoel Espinal made a spot start for the Biscuits and was sensational through four innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out eight, in what was his best outing of the season.

Edwin Fierro (3-2) entered in the fifth and surrendered a run on a Jamie Westbrook groundout. Fierro allowed three runs on one hit while striking out one in the loss.

Montgomery would maintain their lead until the sixth inning when reliever Kyle Bird entered the game. Travis Denker led off the inning by reaching base on a fielders choice, and then Dawel Lugo belted a sac fly to right. Kelly Dugan cranked a two-run triple to right field as well to put the Generals up for good.

Lee’s triple back in the first inning extended his on-base streak to 31 games, tying him for third all-time in Biscuits history. The Ole Miss product also earned player of the week honors for the week of May-15-May 21. He led the league with a .478 batting average, 11 hits, and a .556 on-base percentage during that span.

Montgomery split their series with Jackson and will now take tomorrow off, before heading to Chattanooga, Tennessee to take on the Lookouts, where Right-hander Hunter Wood (3-2) will take the hill against righty-Fernando Romero (2-5) Wednesday night at AT&T field. The game is set to start a 6:15 PM.