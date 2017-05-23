F-35 Survey Team in Montgomery

by Andrew James

Governor Kay Ivey signed eight bills Tuesday at Maxwell Air Force Base. Each of the bills is related to the military.

One bill in particular could play a factor in landing the F-35 Fighter Jet. Senate Bill 315 focuses on higher education for members of the Alabama National Guard.

“Makes it easier and more affordable for servicefolks to attend state colleges in Alabama so that they can receive the highest quality of education available,” explained Governor Ivey.

An F-35 site survey team is in Montgomery this week surveying the infrastructure at Dannelly Field and across the city.

“It’s the easiest inspection we’ve ever been through because all we have to do is show them who we are, it’s not a test of how good you are,” shared Col. Randal Efferson, 187th Fighter Wing Commander.

The team will be in Montgomery until Thursday. The final decision is expected in the next few months.