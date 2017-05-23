Memorial Day Events Across Alabama

by Rashad Snell

Family fun and live entertainment highlight Memorial Day weekend celebrations across Alabama. Events include everything from one of the Southeast’s largest hot air balloon festivals in Decatur to an outdoor symphony concert in Montgomery.

Other celebrations include the Smith Lake Park Memorial Day Festival in Cullman, Bluegrass on the Plains in Auburn, the LuLu Palooza music event in Gulf Shores and Art on the Lake in Eclectic. Special Memorial Day tributes are planned at the American Village in Montevallo and at Fort Morgan in Gulf Shores.

The Alabama Tourism Department suggests the following Memorial Day weekend events. For a complete calendar of events listing see www.alabama.travel .

Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival- Decatur

May 27-28 at Point Mallard Park. This festival is one of the largest free hot-air balloon gatherings in the Southeast, featuring more than 60 balloons with races, key grab, tether rides and a balloon glow. www.alabamajubilee.net . Free admission.

Smith Lake Park Memorial Day Festival- Cullman

May 27 at Smith Lake Park. Live entertainment, arts & crafts and food vendors are part of this annual event on the lake. www.cullmancountyparks.com . Free admission.

Coalfest- Brilliant

May 26-27 in Brilliant. Live bands, food, arts & crafts, and children’s activities at this annual festival. www.facebook.com/brilliantalab amacoalfest . Free Admission.

Memorial Day at the American Village- Montevallo

May 29 at the American Village. Events include musical tributes, historical reenactments, wreath-laying ceremonies and special tours. Visitors can experience the National Veterans Shrine and Register of Honor. www.americanvillage.org . Free admission.

Montgomery Symphony Jubilee Pops Concert- Montgomery

May 26 on the lawn of the Alabama Archives and History Building across from the Alabama State Capitol in downtown Montgomery. Picnic baskets, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome at this outdoor concert. www.montgomerysymphony.org/pop s-concerts . Free Admission.

Art on the Lake- Eclectic

May 27-28 at Children’s Harbor on Lake Martin. More than 40 artists from across the Southeast will be on hand to display and sell their artwork. Canvas art, pottery, jewelry, rock work and more. www.childrensharbor.com/art-on -the-lake . Free Admission.

Bluegrass On The Plains- Auburn

May 29-June 4 at the University Station RV Resort in Auburn. This annual festival includes all-star bluegrass bands, arts & crafts and horse rides. www.bluegrassontheplains.com . Admission charged.

100 days of Summer Kickoff- Orange Beach

May 26 at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The Wharf celebrates the start of summer with a concert by country star Blaire Hanks, live entertainment, rides, and the 4th annual Pepsi Beach Ball Drop. This year 5,000 beach balls will be released at the ball drop. www.alwharf.com . Free Admission.