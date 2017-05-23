U.S. Says Fiat Chrysler used Software to Beat Emissions Tests

by Darryl Hood

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that some diesel pickup trucks and Jeeps cheat on emissions tests.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that nearly 104,000 Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokees have software that makes them perform differently during normal driving than during lab tests by Environmental Protection Agency.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)