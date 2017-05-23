Victim Identified Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 331 Leaves One Dead

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle crash Monday, May 22, has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman.

Annie Flowers, 66, was killed when the 2007 Hummer she was driving was struck by a 2008 Kenworth tractor trailer. The crash happened at the intersection of Hobbie Road and U.S. 331.

Flowers, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was injured and transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. on U.S. 331 approximately three miles south of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.