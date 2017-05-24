Dry & Milder Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

The last in a series of storm systems is departing the region. In it’s wake, a much drier and milder weather pattern for a few days. Mornings will start out a bit cool with temps in the mid 50s but with dry air in place afternoon highs will still manage the 80s. Abundant sunshine will lead to a warming trend Friday into Saturday. We could see lower 90s by Saturday afternoon. Another front will be heading southward on Sunday. Looks like showers will be possible ahead of this system. Showers and t-storms will be sticking around through the middle of next week. The rain activity will take the temps down a bit with highs dropping off into the mid 80s.