Montgomery Gun Reward Initiative Offers $300 To Keep Guns Out Of the Hands Of Juveniles

by Jalea Brooks

Just weeks after her daughter was shot and killed near a Montgomery school, the mother of Bellingrath Middle School student Jaquerria Timmons, stood alongside law enforcement officials and tearfully thanked them for their newest effort to stop the gun violence in Montgomery, especially at the hands of youth.

“If you see somebody you see them with a weapon, you call in anonymously and you let us know…we go and find that person we get that gun off of that person and anonymously you’ll get your reward.” explains Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

Officials say that after an increase in violent crimes committed by juveniles, the $300 reward attached to their initiative is not the solution to gun violence, but it is a start.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey says “everybody deserves to live in a community that is free of violence you know people are sick and tired of the gun shots and seeing the robberies and seeing the break-ins and seeing their loved ones being murdered”.

According to Sheriff Cunningham, many times young people fail to realize the consequences that come with having an illegal gun. He says “once you squeeze that trigger , that bullet comes out, you can’t bring it back. It’s gone, and what it hits… it hits, there’s no way in the world, you can’t wish it back you cant pray it back or anything”.

Potential victims aren’t the only ones that this initiative aims to save. Bailey explains “there are parents and loved ones out there that don’t want to see their children go to prison. they don’t want to see their children commit these offenses so if we can stop them from doing this i think it will be well received by those individuals as well”.

Those with information regarding a juvenile in illegal possession of a firearm can report to Montgomery Police, Crime Stoppers (215-STOP) or by leaving a private message on social media. (Facebook: @Montgomeryda instagram: montgomery_da_darylbailey ) Reward money can be issued anonymously.