Prattville Mother Loses Battle with Leukemia

by Ellis Eskew

Jessica Bentley, the Prattville mother who had been undergoing treatment for Leukemia and recently had a bone marrow transplant has died.

We first did a story with Bentley when she was looking for bone marrow matches. She received what doctors called the “perfect match” from someone in Brazil. Bentley underwent the bone marrow transplant in March 2017.

According to her Facebook group page, which has nearly four thousand members, she was doing well up until the last few weeks.

Bentley leaves behind a husband and three children.