More Rain and Storms Today, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

The main trough axis will swing through the state and cause a second low pressure to develop; this will bring us another round of showers and thunderstorms. There is a possibility for a few stronger to marginally severe storms in our eastern counties of the area, as instability values could rise into the 2,000 J/kg range with dewpoints reaching near 70. The good news is that most of the convection will be east of the area before the stronger dynamics reach Central Alabama later today. There is some uncertainty with the timing on this, even with that being said, the main threat will be from damaging wind gusts, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out, if conditions become favorable for severe development. We are not expecting severe storms, but do expect more rain and storms through today.

Tonight, drier air should finally begin to work into the state and we will see a gradually clearing sky. It will also be much cooler as many spots will fall into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The warming trend begins as the sky becomes mostly sunny Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s. For Friday will be sunny and much warmer with highs back in the upper 80s for much of Alabama.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Moisture levels will begin to rise, but for now Saturday looks generally dry with only a slight risk of a shower; the high will be in the upper 80s. Better rain chances for Sunday and Monday as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected along a frontal boundary dropping south into the state. It will be that warm and muggy these day as highs are expected to be in the mid 80s.

BACK TO WORK: As many folks head back to work on Tuesday, drier air still looks to move back into the state. Midweek should be dry, but the long range models are suggesting showers are expected towards the end of the week. Temperatures should be in the 80s for highs, with lows in the 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and stay dry!

Ryan