State Board of Education Reacts to MPS Takeover

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery County Board of Education met with the state board

Monday to get some of their issues ironed out.

One of the biggest concerns from the MPS board was a lack of organization and communication.

The state board of education met for a work session Wednesday.

While strategic planning for schools was on the agenda, we wanted to know what the board thought of the relationship with the Montgomery school board in the midst of the state’s takeover.

“I don’t think that it is correct that MPS should expect that they should be responsible for making decisions about this intervention as Mr. Sentance. The law requires him to make the decisions,” said state board member Ella Bell.

Superintendent Michael Sentance says things are going well and progress has been made.

“The work that we have been doing with the Montgomery County administration has been constant and ongoing. We were having daily, if not hourly, conversations with them about what the future of the district would look like. And we’ve talked to the board fairly frequently. We had phone conversations and private meetings,” said Sentance.

Sentence says the CFO Jason Taylor should have a budget for the state takeover in a week or two.