A Chance To Dry Out !

by Shane Butler

A much drier air mass has taken over our region and it’s going to stick around for a few days. The sky will be mostly clear and the temperatures cool in the morning but much warmer in the afternoon. Looks like upper 80s to lower 90s through Sunday. Moisture will make a return starting Sunday but the best chance for any rain will hold off until Monday. A frontal boundary heads into the area and this will kick off scat’d showers and t-storms. This frontal system will linger over the area through the middle of next week. Clouds and rain activity will hold temperatures in the mid 80s and that’s about average for this time of the year.