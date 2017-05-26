Area Events This Memorial Day Weekend

Here’s a list of several Memorial Day Weekend events that are just a short drive away for people in our area:

“To Kill a Mockingbird”
What: Stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel, performed in historic former courthouse.
When: May 26-27 at 7 p.m.
Where: Monroe County Heritage Museum, 31 N. Alabama Ave., Monroeville.
Admission: $55.
Website: http://www.tokillamockingbird.com/the-play/

Art on the Lake
What: More than 40 artists and crafters display their works. Part of proceeds from sales benefits Children’s Harbor.
When: May 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Children’s Harbor, Lake Martin, 1 Our Children’s Highway, Alexander City.
Admission: Free.
Website: https://childrensharbor.com/art-on-the-lake.php#.WR3VezOZPBI

Memorial Day Observance
What: Wreath laying ceremony, music, flag placement ceremony, guest speakers, cannon salute and more.
When: May 29 at 9 a.m.
Where: Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Alabama 119, Montevallo.
Admission: Free.

Memorial Day at American Village
What: Salutes to veterans, historical re-enactments and family-friendly activities.
When: May 29, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: American Village, 3727 Alabama 119, Montevallo.
Admission: Free.
Website: http://www.americanvillage.org

Bluegrass On The Plains- Auburn
May 29-June 4 at the University Station RV Resort in Auburn. This annual festival includes all-star bluegrass bands, arts & crafts and horse rides.www.bluegrassontheplains.com. Admission charged.
Website: http://www.scalnc.org/programs-alabama-national-cemetery.html

 

