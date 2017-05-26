Selma Police Officer Fires Shot During Shootout at GWC Homes

by Alabama News Network Staff

From the West Alabama Newsroom – Selma police say a man was shot during an early morning shootout that involved a police officer at a public housing complex.

Capt. Johnny King says the officer was patrolling around GWC Homes when the officer said he heard multiple gunshots. King said the officer then came upon four people who took off running.

King said when the officer started chasing after them, they started shooting at the officer — who returned fire.

King says one person was shot and taken to the hospital, while the other three got away. It is not known whether the officer is the one who shot the person.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues.