Suspect Charged in the Shooting of a Teenager in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say Lalin Sanderson has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Court Street. Officers say the teenage male victim is an acquaintance of Sanderson. He suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation shows that the shooting stemmed from an argument.