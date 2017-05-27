Guntar Park Pool Reopens After Renovations

by Danielle Wallace

One Montgomery is open for the summer after undergoing renovations.

The previously closed Gunter Pool is now open for the public. It’s the the largest pool in Montgomery. The pool has two water slides and a shallow kids pool and renovated, handicap accessible bath-houses. Also in the same area, a skatepark is expected to open in July.

“We’re delighted to have this opportunity for Montgomery folks who may not be able to have membership at the Y or at other pools or people that may not have a way to come out to a swimming pool or have the opportunity to teach their children how to swim,” says pool manager Elizabeth Conner.

“I’m excited about the pool reopening. I am very excited to see the kids slide down the slide and having a great time out here,” says lifeguard Joniah Scott.

The pool is $2 for adults and $1 for children.