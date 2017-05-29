Ceremony in Selma Honors Ultimate Sacrifice

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma remember the men and women who have fought and died to preserve and protect the American way of life.

A large crowd gathered in front of the eternal flame at Memorial Stadium this morning for a ceremony honoring their sacrifice.

VFW Post 3016 in Selma oversees the ceremony each year.

Members say its important to remember those who gave their lives for the cause of freedom.

“Its important to recognize the men and women who gave their life in support of our country so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Dennis Doherty.

A minute of silence was also observed in special recognition of the war dead from Dallas County.