City Of Prattville Remembers The Fallen Soldiers Of Autauga County

by Jalea Brooks

As the nation remembers those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms, several veterans of Foreign wars and The American Legion joined the city of Prattville to do the same. Hundreds participated in a wreath laying ceremony at city hall to honor Autauga County’s fallen soldiers.

Charles Keen served in the Navy for 43 years and wears his full uniform to the wreath laying ceremony in Prattville every year. He says its “because I’m still willing to serve the country”.

This Memorial Day he reflects on those close to him, who died while serving the land of the free. He names his uncles and cousins as a few. As a Veteran, he says he’s proud that the city of Prattville recognizes and honors the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“That’s the whole idea behind Memorial Day…the people that paid for what we’ve got today, and a lot of them are probably rolling around in their graves because of the changes that’s been made” explains Keen.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie says that so many of us have forgotten the true meaning. He says “we have some that are out shopping or playing golf or eating or on the lake or whatever it might be and if it had not been for the few that died to provide their full service for this community and this country we would no be able to have these freedoms”.

Flags provided by the Prattville museum were also placed in front of a world war 1 memorial in honor and memory of the 14 Autauga Sons whose burial sites are unknown.

Mayor Gillespie says he hopes the Memorial Day ceremony will attract an even bigger crowd next year.