District Attorney Michael Jackson Launches “Adopt-A-Gang-Member”

by Alabama News Network Staff

A West Alabama prosecutor frustrated by gang violence is asking churches to help in the fight against crime. District Attorney Michael Jackson is launching a program he calls “Adopt-A-Gang Member.”

He says the idea is to help gang members feel more worthwhile by getting them involved in churches.

Al.com (http://bit.ly/2s31agz ) reports that Jackson held a summit in Selma recently with about 50 pastors to explain the program.

Gang violence is a persistent problem in Selma and surrounding Dallas County. There were 16 shootings in the city in just one month last year, and many of those were blamed on gangs.

Jackson said all of the churches know who their members are who are in gangs. He said the idea is to try to draw those men into activities at the church rather than the streets.

