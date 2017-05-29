“Retro Day” at Pratt Pool

by Andrew James

Many people celebrated Memorial Day at Pratt Pool Monday. Admission was marked down to $1; usually it costs $3 to get in.

“Retro means it’s a dollar to get in, and it’s very inexpensive. Everybody can afford a dollar, it’s usually $3 to get in for adults,” explained Parks and Rec Director Kellie Cook.

Along with admission people also got a hotdog and drink and parents say it was a deal they couldn’t beat.

The hardest part for many families was figuring out how to avoid the pop-up thunderstorms.

“We were watching the radar and we decided that we could probably fit in a couple of hours before it started storming so I’m glad the we decided to come out because the sun just popped back out,” explained Trissa Hardin.

Pratt Pool is open from 12 to 5 on Fridays, 10 to 5 on Saturdays, and 1 to 5 on Sundays.