A Summer-Like Pattern of Afternoon T-Storms

by Elissia Wilson

Today: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.