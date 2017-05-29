Warm & Humid With Scat’d T-storms

by Shane Butler

A rather active weather pattern is ahead for us this week. Warm and humid with scat’d showers and t-storms just about each day. T-storms that do develop will be capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 80s while lows hover around 70 degrees. The upcoming weekend is looking a bit wet at times. Another frontal boundary will be advancing southward into the region. This frontal system will help generate a good chance of showers & t-storms right through the weekend into early next week. Rainfall potential through the same time period will range between 1 to 2.50 inches.