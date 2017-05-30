ALEA Investigating Four Traffic Fatalities, Two Boating Deaths over Memorial Day Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff



The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says state troopers are investigating four traffic fatalities and two boating deaths statewide during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. The period ran from 6 a.m. Friday, May 26 to midnight Monday, May 29.

In a statement, ALEA says this year’s four traffic deaths were less than half of the 11 fatalities troopers investigated in 2016 for the same extended holiday. But the two boating fatalities this year compare with zero for the previous year’s holiday period.

The traffic crashes, which involved three drivers and one passenger, occurred in Baldwin, Conecuh, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties. ALEA says three of the four individuals killed were not using seat belts.

Marine police say the two boating fatalities involved a man and his 3-year-old son using a kayak in Cleburne County. Neither of them was wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the incident.

“Although the number of traffic fatalities over Memorial Day weekend was much lower than during the extended holiday in 2016, traffic fatalities for the year are up from this time in 2016,” Acting Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said. “As of Monday, May 29, Troopers have investigated 27 more traffic fatalities this year than in 2016, bringing that number to 264 so far in 2017. We are dedicated to reversing this deadly trend, but we need assistance from you, the motoring public.”

Troopers will continue to participate in Click It Or Ticket, a national safety campaign promoting seat-belt usage, through Sunday, June 4.