Chilton, Macon, Tallapoosa Counties Getting Telehealth Grant Money

by Alabama News Network Staff

Chilton, Macon and Tallapoosa counties are among the 19 counties in Alabama that are getting grant money to provide better access to high-tech medical care. In a statement, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the services are being provided through a $139,650 Appalachian Regional Commission grant.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) plans to use the money to build and deploy telehealth carts for use in 19 county health departments. Each cart will be equipped with a high-definition video camera, computer, monitors, a Bluetooth stethoscope and a handheld examination camera. The equipment will enable patients to travel to their local health department for a telehealth appointment with their doctor or specialist located in another city.

“The use of telehealth technology greatly eases the burden on patients in rural areas by eliminating the need to travel to see a doctor or specialist in one of our major metropolitan areas like Birmingham or Mobile,” Ivey said.

Besides Chilton, Macon and Tallapoosa counties in our area, the new carts will go to health departments in the following counties: Bibb, Chambers, Cleburne, Fayette, Franklin, Hale, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lamar, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Pickens, Randolph, St. Clair and Winston.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the Appalachian Regional Commission program in Alabama. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds, which could be cut under current federal budget proposals.