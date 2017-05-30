Dallas Co. DA Asks Churches to “Adopt a Gang Member”

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson is calling on area churches to get involved in the fight against gangs.

Its part of a program Jackson has developed to try and reduce gang activity in the area.

The program calls on church congregations to “adopt a gang member” and provide them with a positive adult influence.

Jackson said gangs are responsible for many of the violent crimes that happen in the community.

“With all the churches we have, if each church adopt one or two gang members and send them into the right direction we’ll go a long way into stamping out this problem,” he said.

Jackson is also urging the residents to join the fight against gangs by contacting authorities with anonymous tips about suspected gang activity.