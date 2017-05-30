“Standing for Israel”

by Ellis Eskew

Members of the nation’s largest pro-Israel organization… “Christians United For Israel” were in Montgomery Tuesday night speaking on the significance of supporting Israel in modern times.

A group of Christians and Jews gathered at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery.

87-year-old Holocaust survivor Irving Roth was also at that meeting. He recalled the tortures of his childhood.

“There are cattle cars, 80-100 people in each cattle car. And they disappear never to be seen again. Eventually, I wind up there, too, in a place called Auschwitz…Death camp,” said Roth.

Irving Roth talked about the importance of stopping evil when you see it beginning.

Leaders say they are encouraged by the views of the current presidential administration.

“Our organization has regular communication with the Trump administration as well as members of Congress from both parties across the aisle and country. I think what we are seeing is a real understanding of the importance of the US/Israel relationship in terms of the national security interests of the United States,” said Ari Morgenstern, CUFI communications director.

“Christians United For Israel” was founded in 2006 and now has more than three million members across the country.