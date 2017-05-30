T-Storm Chances Each Afternoon
Rest of Today: A chance of scattered thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday: A slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.