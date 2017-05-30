T-Storm Chances Each Afternoon

Posted:
Updated:

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today:  A chance of scattered thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight:  A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday:  A slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

