Troy Police Seek Help Solving Weekend Shooting Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

From the Troy Newsroom — Two people are recovering following a shooting in Troy over the weekend.

Troy police say the shooting happened Saturday night in the 400 block of Aster Avenue. A 26-year-old man was airlifted to a Montgomery hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also hurt when she was hit with a bullet fragment and glass.

If you have a tip that could help solve this case, call Troy police at (334) 566-0500.