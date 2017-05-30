Woman Pleads Guilty to Killing 23-Month-Old Boy in Montgomery

A woman has pleaded guilty to capital murder in connection with the 2014 death of a 23-month-old boy in Montgomery.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says Natasha Cottrell entered the plea during her trial last week. Cottrell was charged with capital murder after a 23-month-old child she was living with died.

The murder happened in April 2014 at a home in the 1800 block of Crouson Street.

Cottrell will be sentenced June 19.

