Charter School Public Hearing

by Ellis Eskew

Infinity Learning Center wants to be a 9th through 12th grade school and hold about 200 to 220 students.

Wednesday night they presented their information to representatives of the charter schools.

The information gathered at the public hearing will then be taken to the commissioners of the AL Charter School Commission.

“You have a separate board for each charter school and therefore they can be much more flexible in their response. So for example if a student has a particular difficulty in math, in the second grade, they can extend the time.they can do whatever they like to do to deal with the needs of the students,” said Ed Richardson, Chairman of the AL Charter School Commission.

“We received hundreds of signatures on the signature page as we were going around, part of that page we had to get signatures of parents and community members. We had hundreds of people come forward to say they are willing to sign a piece of paper to see a new school is opened,” said Ryan Cantrell, Board Member of Infinity Learning Center.