Hot Start Propels Biscuits to Victory

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (27-24) scored seven runs in the first inning and defeated the Smokies (29-21) in the series opener, 8-3, Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits would score their first run in the first on an RBI-single by Granden Goetzman to make it a 1-0 game. Then a few batters later Justin O’Conner would swat a two-run double to center, before Grant Kay smashed an RBI-double to left field. It was his 14th of the season and earned him the lead in that category. Andrew Velazquez polished off the inning with a three-run shot to right to give the Biscuits a commanding 7-0 lead after one.

Greg Harris (2-4) had another stellar performance surrendering no runs on five hits while striking out six in the win. The Massachusetts native went five or more shutout innings for just the second time this season to secure his first victory since April 9th against Biloxi.

Andrew Velazquez added another run with an RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth, before Tennessee responded by putting up a three-spot in the top of the sixth. Yasiel Balaguert lead off the inning with a single and Ian Rice knocked him in with an RBI-triple. Then Jacob Hannemann swatted an RBI-double and Kale Brockmeyer finished it off with an RBI-groundball to second baseman Riley Unroe to make it, 8-3.

Tennessee’s late surge wasn’t enough, as relievers Fernando Baez and Ian Gibaut would combine to go three innings while allowing one hit and striking out four. Montgomery has now won five of their last six games against the Smokies this season.

Velazquez homer back in the first was just his second of the season and his first since May 6th when he hit one off Luis Ortiz.

Montgomery is now just 2.5 games behind Tennessee for first place in the North Division, and they will look to continue to close the gap when right-hander Mike Franco (4-0) takes the hill against righty Jen-Ho Tseng (5-1). The game will begin Wednesday night at 7:05 PM.