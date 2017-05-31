Kathy Griffin Holding Gory Trump-Like Prop Head: Free Speech Or Too Far?

by Jalea Brooks

Kathy Griffin has received widespread backlash after she posted controversial images of her holding a gory, Trump-like prop head. Was it an exercise in free speech or did the comedienne go too far?

Donald Trump says that Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself, but we spoke with area residents to see what many of you have to say.

Griffin apologized for what she says was intended to be and “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the President saying “I am so sorry. I went too far, I was wrong”.

The gory images even caught the attention of the Secret Service who tweeted: “threats made against protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations”

We spoke to Auburn Montgomery students, some who say that Griffin’s post should not be taken as a serious threat.

Grad student Algarian Benson says “its freedom of speech I mean she’s a comedian so we know she doesn’t have a crazy plot to kill the president, I mean… I hope not”.

Many agreed that the images are distasteful. “A tweet like that where you have a bloody head, being displayed, I think that’s taking it way too far” says Addison Kelley. Josette Rung adds “I don’t like Donald Trump but I think it’s a little too far”.

Though students are on the fence as to whether Griffin should be jailed as many online have suggested.

Josh Bryan explains “I think it’s one of those things that could go other way, because of the fact that you do have the freedom of speech on one side, and then you have the threatening the president on the other side.”

Rung “I don’t know if she should be punished for it though, I think its one of those things that just shows her bad character”

Huntley says “she shouldn’t be charged for it, its not like she really broke a law or any thing because she didn’t technically threaten him so you know, publicly shamed she probably already has been.”

CNN says they’ve cut all ties with Kathy Griffin. For over a decade she co-hosted the annual New Years eve special with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.

Tuesday night, Anderson Cooper tweeted: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in.

It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate”.