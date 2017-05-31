Scattered Showers & Storms Continue Wednesday

by Ben Lang

A very similar weather scenario Wednesday compared to Monday and Tuesday. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, although it is not expected to be a total washout. Highs today will range from the low to mid 80s. Showers will taper off tonight, but isolated downpours will be possible overnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

The unsettled weather pattern continues for the rest of the week as well. Showers and storms, especially in the afternoon expected for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with overnight lows around 70. Rain chances may actually increase this weekend, especially on Sunday. A cold front will make a run at us on Monday. Showers and storms will be likely ahead of it.

The front will clear the area by Tuesday, and right now it looks like cooler and drier weather will set up for the area by the middle of next week.