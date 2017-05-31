UPDATE: One Dead, One Injured in Head-On Collision in Elmore County

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle crash today, has claimed the life of an Elmore County man.

Michael Bruce Head, 61, was killed when his 1994 Ford pickup collided with a 2007 Chevrolet pickup. Head was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery with injuries.

The crash occurred around 4:57 a.m. on Alabama 143 near Alabama 14, at the 12.4 mile marker.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

Related Posts

Two Butler County Men Arrested in Car Break-ins, T...
Kathy Griffin Holding Gory Trump-Like Prop Head: F...
Fatal Crash on I-85 Causing Traffic Delays
Union Springs Man Gains U.S Citizenship After 40 Y...