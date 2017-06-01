Biscuits to Announce Grand Re-Opening Weekend

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Biscuits will be making some exciting and FUN announcements on Friday, June 2nd, around 9:30 AM in regards to their “Grand Re-Opening Weekend” festivities. The events are scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 25th in conjunction with the start of the 2nd half of the Southern League’s regular season.

Specifics of the event will be announced in an official capacity tomorrow morning and are sure to excite fans of the Biscuits and the River Region as a whole!

The ownership group led by Lou DiBella officially took control of the Biscuits in early May and have been taking time to acclimate themselves with the Montgomery community. With the announcement of the “Grand Re-Opening Weekend”, they hope to kick off the second half of the season and make their mark on the community in a positive manner right out of the gate.