Montgomery Teen Killed in Fatal I-85 Three Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

A three-vehicle crash at 4:07 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, has claimed the life of a Montgomery teenager.

The 15-year-old was killed when the Chrysler Pacifica she was a passenger in was struck by a 2003 Nissan Frontier driven by Daniel Wade Edwards, 52, of Gallion. The Chrysler then struck a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.

The teen, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler and another passenger were injured in the collision. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 at the 32 mile marker, outside of Tuskegee.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.