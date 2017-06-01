Troy University’s New Admissions Facility to Give Students a Unique Experience

by Danielle Wallace

With a tuition increase looming in the future for the 2017-2018 school year at Troy University, university officials say they are still confident that prospective students will take a closer look at the university with the help of this new facility.

Troy University is taking taking a new step in admissions.

From touch screens to scrolling tickers featured personalized messages to new students.

“Students today are consumers and they are looking for a great experience,” says Dendy Mosely.

The university’s new admissions facility allows students to students to get acquainted with the university better with welcoming videos, one on one areas with admissions counselors and an area for presentations.

“I really like it. It just brings comfort and lets me know that this is going to be a peaceful place,” says Keylishia Johnson.

“I was really surprised to come in an see this because whenever I think of Troy, I think of an older school-kind of outdated and just driving up to the campus I see all these new buildings and then walk in here and see touch screens inside,” says Carter Mann.

Tuition is set to rise again for the university. Undergads can expect to pay $316 per credit hour while grad students can expect $417 per credit hour.

That’s a 5 percent increase from last year. But it doesn’t have officials worried about their constant growth.

“Cost is always a concern for us and we’re doing everything we can to keep costs as low as possible-dealing with state appropriations and dealing with funding issues are always things that institutions have to deal with,” says Moseley.

Officials believe students will get a big return on their investment and it all starts here, in this facility.

“We feel like the experience that we can now offer at Troy University is second to none,” says Moseley.

The expansion of Troy’s admissions facility was a 1.9 million dollar project.