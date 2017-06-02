38th Annual Hank Williams Festival Kicks Off in Georgiana

by Ellis Eskew

The Hank Williams Festival kicked off in Georgiana Friday night. Fans came from all over to be there.

“I was a fan of Hank Williams from age 13,” said Becky Westmoreland from Greensboro, NC. “At the time, I could not do anything about it. I was a poor farm girl. I pursued it in my adult life. Joined up the fan club in Nashville and it brought me here,” said Westmoreland.

Some even travel from as far as Australia for the festival each year.

“We don’t get a lot of Australian music back in the 50’s-60’s, but we did get Hank Williams, Senior’s music, and I just grew up with it that far away. And I always wanted to see the Hank Williams Museum. I came two years ago and it was fabulous, so I wanted to come back,” said one woman from Australia.

Fans enjoyed listening to the performers and taking a look down memory lane.

“We have some of Hank’s personal items, one of his guitars, posters and news clippings,” said Margaret Gaston, Museum Curator

But no matter where you’re from or why you came… You’ll always be welcome.

“Well, I just like the music. I like the people. Everybody is so nice. You get in a big town and they see ya and say ‘what are you doing here?’ or they say something. Here, the people are friendly, they shake hands with you, come up and talk to you,” said Herman Sharpe from Tampa, Florida.