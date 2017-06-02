Autauga Co. Crash Claims the Life of Clanton Woman

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash at 2:45 a.m. today, June 2, has claimed the life of a Clanton woman.

Laurie Brooke Mims, 36, was killed when the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker she was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned. Mims, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 197 mile marker, approximately 10 miles north of Prattville. Although the crash is still under investigation, preliminary findings suggest alcohol may have been a factor.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.