Chances For T-Storms Stick Around Into The Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: A good chance of showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: A good chance of showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.