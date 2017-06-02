Community Remembers Brundidge Murder Victim

by Danielle Wallace

Family and friends are remembering a Brundidge murder victim in a special way.

A vigil was held in honor of Xavier Thomas Friday night. Thomas was shot and killed on Friday, May 26th at Brundidge Retirement Center on Walding Circle. The vigil was held in the exact spot where he was shot multiple times in a parked car as a passenger. The vigil was led by prayer and special words from those that knew him well. They say they are not only standing for Thomas, but also for other victims of gun violence, whose lives are lost each day.

“It’s a very small community and for something like this to happen it was, unnecessary, it was senseless and it’s very painful as you see. It’s a lot of people out here tonight because we were all touched by this. Even people that were not related by blood, we all the feel the pain of his mom, his dad, his siblings, everybody,” says Sandy Williams, a close friend of Thomas.

Thomas was 22-years-old.