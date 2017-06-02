Elmore Co. Prison Inmate Suffers Serious Injuries from Stabbing

by Rashad Snell

A stabbing at a state correctional facility on Thursday has left an inmate in serious condition. Prison officials said the stabbing happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore when a fight broke out between two inmates in one of the facility dorms.

One inmate who received multiple stab wounds during the altercation was taken in serious condition to a local hospital. The Department of Corrections is not releasing the inmate’s name for security reasons and officials have notified his family.

The second inmate, 28-year-old Darrell Keith Mosely, was detained as a suspect in the stabbing. Mosely, who is serving a 20-year sentence for murder in Mobile County, faces additional charges for the stabbing. ADOC officials are investigating the circumstances that led to the altercation and the weapon used in the assault.