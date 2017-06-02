Escaped Alabama Inmate Captured in Tennessee

by Jeff Sanders

An inmate who escaped from a work release center in Alabama has been captured in Tennessee.

A statement from Alabama prison officials says 29-year-old Ryan Edward Wilson was arrested by U.S. marshals near Newport, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Wilson escaped from the Loxley Work Release near the Gulf Coast on April 24.

Officers working on a tip found Wilson in Tennessee, where he surrendered and was taken to a county jail. He will be returned to Alabama to face escape charges.

The prisoner was serving two years for theft in Jackson County when he escaped. A second man who fled the work-release center with Wilson was arrested on May 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)